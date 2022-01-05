Intel Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $427,705 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $70,103.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $80.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $135.0K 216 102 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $73.0K 4.3K 256 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $58.00 $44.7K 3.1K 4.2K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/14/22 $61.00 $42.4K 1 95 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $39.4K 10.9K 366

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,133,549, the price of INTC is up 4.27% at $55.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $62

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

