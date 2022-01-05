Amazon.com Whale Trades For January 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $525,067 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $734,281.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3300.0 to $3450.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $3300.0 to $3450.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $3320.00 $360.4K 221 238 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $3420.00 $100.9K 918 754 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $3300.00 $67.0K 2.8K 1.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $3300.00 $56.4K 2.8K 1.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $3400.00 $55.4K 4.9K 353

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 365,958, the price of AMZN is down -0.93% at $3319.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.