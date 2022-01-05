 Skip to main content

Looking At Tesla's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:08am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 270 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 72 are puts, for a total amount of $3,917,171 and 198, calls, for a total amount of $11,266,607.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $900.0 to $1900.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $900.0 to $1900.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $1150.00 $330.9K 7.0K 11.5K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $1160.00 $250.1K 3.0K 5.8K
TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $1200.00 $217.4K 5.2K 1.6K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $1200.00 $183.9K 5.2K 1.5K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $1200.00 $111.2K 19.5K 18.5K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,833,505, the price of TSLA is up 0.33% at $1153.42.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

