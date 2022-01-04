 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $585,918 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,511,665.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $216.2K 60 250
NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $213.5K 29.7K 510
NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $143.2K 2.1K 381
NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $140.0K 322 50
NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $100.6K 4.3K 122

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 21,028,167, the price of NCLH is up 1.4% at $22.49.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

