Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $452,322 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,246,418.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1840.86 with a total volume of 7,853.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $207.0K 3.8K 22 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $197.5K 2.9K 206 ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $143.5K 814 33 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $103.5K 201 8 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $98.2K 2.9K 256

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,068,067, the price of ABNB is down -1.09% at $170.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $175

