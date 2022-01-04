What Are Whales Doing With Enterprise Prods Partners

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enterprise Prods Partners.

Looking at options history for Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $392,525 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $656,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $29.0 for Enterprise Prods Partners over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enterprise Prods Partners's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enterprise Prods Partners's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Enterprise Prods Partners Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $304.0K 5.0K 683 EPD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $90.0K 4.1K 1.8K EPD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $90.0K 4.1K 301 EPD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $88.8K 4.1K 2.8K EPD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $29.00 $88.4K 0 134

Where Is Enterprise Prods Partners Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,454,684, the price of EPD is up 0.95% at $22.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Enterprise Prods Partners:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enterprise Prods Partners, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.