Generac Hldgs Whale Trades For January 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $485,322 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $302,246.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $390.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Generac Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Generac Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $276.4K 25 200 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $123.5K 28 0 GNRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $105.0K 25 58 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $58.5K 53 10 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $320.00 $56.1K 28 49

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,071,175, the price of GNRC is down -6.78% at $324.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $475

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Colliers Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $490

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.