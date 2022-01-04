 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:54am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $488,945, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $179,264.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $300.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $255.00 $292.0K 64 405
WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $175.00 $93.0K 105 0
WDAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $220.00 $35.0K 198 27
WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $34.9K 198 85
WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $34.5K 372 0

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,188,437, the price of WDAY is down -5.37% at $249.56.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

BZI-UOA

