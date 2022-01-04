Stocks That Breached 52-Week Lows Today

Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Tuesday Morning
Before 10 am Tuesday, 44 stocks made new 52-week lows.
52-Week High And Low Highlights:
- Block SQ was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Shineco SISI was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Avrobio AVRO made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 36.88% to reach its 52-week low.
- Pathfinder Acquisition PFDR's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:
- Block SQ stock hit a yearly low of $156.56. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.
- Pinduoduo PDD stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.50. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.
- Pinterest PINS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $33.56. Shares traded down 7.28%.
- Bilibili BILI shares were down 8.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.92.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.65%.
- Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.
- GDS Holdings GDS shares were down 7.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.14.
- Appian APPN shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.06%.
- Beyond Meat BYND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $61.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.58%.
- EverCommerce EVCM stock set a new 52-week low of $14.74 on Tuesday, moving down 3.37%.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.85%.
- CS Disco LAW shares moved down 4.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.75, drifting down 4.75%.
- SmartRent SMRT shares hit a yearly low of $9.16. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- Noah Holdings NOAH stock hit $28.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
- MeridianLink MLNK shares set a new yearly low of $19.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Cellebrite DI CLBT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock drifted down 3.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81.
- Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock hit $7.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.99%.
- Pathfinder Acquisition PFDR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares made a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40.
- Nerdy NRDY stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Portage Fintech PFTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
- Momentus MNTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.95. Shares traded down 4.32%.
- Fluidigm FLDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.96%.
- icad ICAD shares made a new 52-week low of $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 25.0% for the day.
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares set a new yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- Jiayin Gr JFIN shares moved down 2.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 2.21%.
- Bionomics BNOX stock drifted down 0.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.65.
- Sunworks SUNW shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.38%.
- Senstar Technologies SNT shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.80.
- Petra Acquisition PAIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.88%.
