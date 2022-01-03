This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $376,748 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $208,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $22.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bed Bath & Beyond options trades today is 1636.67 with a total volume of 6,283.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bed Bath & Beyond's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $154.0K 413 453 BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $17.00 $62.0K 2.1K 0 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $15.00 $51.8K 2.7K 64 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $14.00 $47.3K 3.2K 839 BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $16.50 $47.2K 2.0K 324

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,167,962, the price of BBBY is up 3.98% at $15.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

