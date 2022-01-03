Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BKNG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $138,761 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $219,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2000.0 to $2480.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $2000.0 to $2480.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2200.00 $46.7K 44 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $2480.00 $40.2K 14 13 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2090.00 $39.0K 6 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $2130.00 $37.2K 5 1 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $2000.00 $32.1K 67 20

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 377,091, the price of BKNG is up 2.59% at $2461.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2700

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $2690

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.