Akamai Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AKAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Akamai Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $719,814, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $120.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Akamai Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Akamai Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $330.7K 2.1K 1.4K AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $88.0K 1.6K 393 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $76.6K 2.1K 3.0K AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $48.4K 2.1K 2.0K AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $42.8K 2.1K 3.3K

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 577,677, the price of AKAM is up 0.29% at $117.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Akamai Technologies:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $120

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $143

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

