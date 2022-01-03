Applied Materials Whale Trades For January 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $360,059 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $636,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $290.7K 3.1K 255 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $90.1K 3.6K 667 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $69.7K 570 16 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $68.0K 3.6K 332 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $64.6K 2.6K 103

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,947,731, the price of AMAT is up 1.28% at $159.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.