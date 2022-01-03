This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,010, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,551,254..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $146.0 to $175.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $146.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $148.00 $690.0K 3.9K 4.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $96.2K 35.8K 1.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $152.50 $77.8K 3.2K 284 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $148.00 $74.2K 3.9K 7.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $149.00 $72.1K 2.1K 1.5K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,105,717, the price of AMD is up 2.12% at $146.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.