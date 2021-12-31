Mastercard Whale Trades For December 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $643,623 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,422,001.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $520.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 1136.54 with a total volume of 1,480.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $300.00 $366.7K 649 67 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $136.5K 1.6K 151 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $133.7K 1.6K 51 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $104.3K 4.2K 35 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $96.1K 712 30

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 943,518, the price of MA is up 0.4% at $362.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

