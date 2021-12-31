 Skip to main content

Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $516,653 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $361,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $283.7K 12.6K 8.6K
XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $60.00 $103.0K 37.6K 647
XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $64.9K 1.3K 360
XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $54.8K 1.3K 360
XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $52.5K 12.6K 9.8K

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,926,382, the price of XOM is up 0.79% at $61.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

