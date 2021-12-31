10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $46.5K 46.1K 3.0K FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $340.00 $25.6K 1.8K 2.4K AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $85.8K 31.5K 1.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $3000.00 $149.2K 3.2K 621 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $360.00 $339.0K 327 335 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $42.50 $26.0K 3.5K 180 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $650.00 $38.5K 3.3K 172 VZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $50.00 $25.8K 5.3K 138 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $27.50 $41.6K 5.4K 122 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $160.00 $71.5K 65 117

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 419 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 46186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 923 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.8K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 31577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.2K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 3294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $339.0K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 3579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 3337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 104 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 5398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 5480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

