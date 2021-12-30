 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $172,425 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $646,541.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $125.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $373.7K 21.7K 10.1K
RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $78.3K 431 271
RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $69.3K 123 30
RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $59.9K 21.7K 5.8K
RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $80.00 $44.8K 334 280

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,773,970, the price of RCL is up 0.27% at $78.44.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

