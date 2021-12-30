Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,098 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $295,844.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $360.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 123.67 with a total volume of 542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $89.9K 5 5 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $340.00 $50.4K 346 45 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $340.00 $49.0K 346 45 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $337.50 $45.7K 2 50 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $34.8K 24 43

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 625,757, the price of DE is down -0.61% at $343.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.