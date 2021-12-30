 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,098 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $295,844.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $360.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 123.67 with a total volume of 542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $89.9K 5 5
DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $340.00 $50.4K 346 45
DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $340.00 $49.0K 346 45
DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $337.50 $45.7K 2 50
DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $34.8K 24 43

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 625,757, the price of DE is down -0.61% at $343.6.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

  • DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (DE)

Deere Whale Trades For December 22
DA Davidson Bullish On Deere, Wabash National; Neutral On Oshkosh
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Deere
Deere To Take Majority Stake In Austria's Kreisel Electric For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com