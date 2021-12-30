What Are Whales Doing With Amgen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,200, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $630,888..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 260.67 with a total volume of 1,251.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $64.2K 62 76 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $58.8K 685 183 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $58.5K 99 10 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $34.4K 23 6 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $34.4K 23 36

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 655,432, the price of AMGN is down -0.08% at $227.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $258

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

