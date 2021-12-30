 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RDFN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Redfin.

Looking at options history for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $393,740 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $142,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Redfin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Redfin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Redfin's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Redfin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $64.3K 873 77
RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $62.7K 873 38
RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $57.4K 873 112
RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $57.0K 873 212
RDFN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $55.7K 873 146

Where Is Redfin Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 457,494, the price of RDFN is up 3.83% at $39.41.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

