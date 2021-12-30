Chewy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $335,047 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $107,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $120.6K 4.9K 125 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $64.00 $43.4K 106 42 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $41.7K 3.6K 21 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $40.5K 2.6K 10 CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $58.00 $40.0K 772 325

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,148,960, the price of CHWY is up 3.77% at $59.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

