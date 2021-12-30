Looking At Occidental Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OXY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Occidental Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $702,551..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $37.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $29.00 $206.2K 361 560 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $31.00 $130.1K 5.4K 3.2K OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $111.0K 8.9K 250 OXY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $28.00 $52.0K 410 103 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $49.4K 3.2K 255

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,926,855, the price of OXY is down -0.27% at $29.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

