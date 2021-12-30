Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Looking at options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,370 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $464,104.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $12.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $94.8K 4.9K 509 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $72.0K 40.2K 1.6K TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $71.5K 40.2K 1.1K TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $58.8K 40.2K 2.8K TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $8.00 $45.7K 15.2K 1.5K

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,414,588, the price of TEVA is down -3.38% at $8.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.