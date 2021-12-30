This Is What Whales Are Betting On BigCommerce Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIGC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for BigCommerce Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,250, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $843,639..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for BigCommerce Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BigCommerce Holdings options trades today is 421.0 with a total volume of 6,371.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BigCommerce Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIGC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $50.2K 672 80 BIGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $49.4K 560 300 BIGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $49.2K 560 260 BIGC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $25.00 $49.1K 560 380 BIGC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $49.0K 560 502

Where Is BigCommerce Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,052,063, the price of BIGC is up 3.13% at $36.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On BigCommerce Holdings:

Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $50

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.