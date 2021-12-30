 Skip to main content

Lion Electric Whale Trades For December 30
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Lion Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $357,505, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $17.5 for Lion Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lion Electric options trades today is 1829.0 with a total volume of 3,966.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lion Electric's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Lion Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $40.7K 38 50
LEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $36.7K 38 95
LEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $36.5K 38 145
LEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $36.3K 38 375
LEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $36.3K 38 275

Where Is Lion Electric Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 769,462, the price of LEV is up 6.83% at $9.94.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

