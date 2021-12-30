Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,630, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,108,440..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $90.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $62.5 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $280.5K 1.6K 907 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $272.4K 1.6K 1.7K CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $72.50 $164.7K 303 674 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $72.50 $76.1K 303 227 CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $56.0K 1.4K 242

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 633,806, the price of CF is down -1.69% at $72.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $78

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.