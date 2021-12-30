Looking At CVS Health's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,273, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $395,390..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $105.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $105.00 $80.7K 4.4K 307 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $60.1K 7.1K 80 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $49.2K 4.4K 569 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $44.8K 724 40 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $36.6K 4.4K 697

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 711,776, the price of CVS is up 0.02% at $103.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Seaport Global downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $121

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.