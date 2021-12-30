 Skip to main content

Looking At DoorDash's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Looking At DoorDash's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $78,827 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,003,035.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $177.8K 2.0K 305
DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $177.4K 2.0K 229
DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $172.9K 2.0K 153
DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $168.7K 2.0K 76
DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $150.00 $123.1K 443 115

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 589,223, the price of DASH is up 2.63% at $154.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

