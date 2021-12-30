 Skip to main content

Global Payments Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GPN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Global Payments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,406,216, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $1,341,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $180.0 for Global Payments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Global Payments options trades today is 4749.5 with a total volume of 8,364.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Global Payments's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Global Payments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $1.0M 483 4.5K
GPN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $363.0K 418 283
GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $203.3K 418 144
GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $190.0K 418 228
GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $181.2K 418 185

Where Is Global Payments Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 315,100, the price of GPN is up 1.18% at $135.83.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

