What Are Whales Doing With Silvergate Capital

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Silvergate Capital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $713,610..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $170.0 for Silvergate Capital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking

Silvergate Capital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Silvergate Capital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Silvergate Capital's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $222.0K 40 72 SI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $103.5K 314 50 SI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $88.2K 30 0 SI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $75.4K 635 60 SI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $74.0K 40 112

Where Is Silvergate Capital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 142,500, the price of SI is up 3.44% at $153.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Silvergate Capital:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

