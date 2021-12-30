Zoetis Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoetis.

Looking at options history for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $645,665 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $2,254,063.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Zoetis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoetis's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoetis's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoetis Option

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $614.9K 847 100 ZTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $573.3K 23 735 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $491.7K 5.1K 402 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $411.9K 5.1K 552 ZTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $285.2K 5.1K 0

Where Is Zoetis Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,563, the price of ZTS is down -0.05% at $246.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoetis:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoetis, which currently sits at a price target of $232.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.