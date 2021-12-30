Looking At PagSeguro Digital's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PagSeguro Digital.

Looking at options history for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $242,376 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $340,645.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $45.0 for PagSeguro Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PagSeguro Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PagSeguro Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

PagSeguro Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAGS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $20.00 $191.8K 32 270 PAGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $123.7K 32 270 PAGS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $53.3K 3.3K 51 PAGS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $50.7K 3.3K 25 PAGS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $30.1K 1.0K 765

Where Is PagSeguro Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 450,802, the price of PAGS is up 4.37% at $26.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.