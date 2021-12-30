 Skip to main content

Intel Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:11am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,718 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $693,412.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $67.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 9727.11 with a total volume of 7,218.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $32.50 $166.1K 128 29
INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $52.50 $155.5K 14.3K 1.9K
INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $42.50 $111.8K 671 0
INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $46.00 $60.0K 130 100
INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $59.8K 2.0K 469

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,741,783, the price of INTC is up 0.41% at $52.04.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

