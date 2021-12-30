Snowflake Whale Trades For December 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,440, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $672,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $430.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interes

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 1459.0 with a total volume of 2,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $430.00 $250.0K 4.3K 1.5K SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $360.00 $189.6K 287 45 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $97.4K 841 120 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $73.1K 841 100 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $72.7K 841 85

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 200,863, the price of SNOW is up 0.52% at $345.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $465.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $393.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $390.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.