Beyond Meat Whale Trades For December 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $401,223 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $248,435.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $135.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $94.6K 1.1K 20 BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $90.9K 1.1K 356 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $78.6K 2.7K 0 BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $75.7K 1.1K 310 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $61.1K 3.3K 38

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 521,318, the price of BYND is up 2.8% at $65.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $64

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.