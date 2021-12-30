Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LVS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $624,425 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $371,361.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Las Vegas Sands's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Las Vegas Sands's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $103.5K 341 149 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $91.3K 10.4K 0 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $64.8K 434 0 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $59.1K 697 45 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $58.2K 225 50

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 775,013, the price of LVS is up 1.04% at $37.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

