Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PLUG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,435 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,214,328.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.