This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $219,366 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $581,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $140.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Las

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $72.0K 633 28 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $97.00 $57.2K 666 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $100.00 $51.8K 2.7K 623 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $42.9K 350 15 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $41.5K 1.1K 0

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,112,968, the price of RBLX is down -0.89% at $97.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.