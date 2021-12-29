This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lucid Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $563,198 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $716,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $60.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Inter

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $32.00 $174.0K 873 321 LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $38.00 $140.8K 934 1 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $120.7K 28.9K 106 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $38.00 $91.2K 173 267 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $90.5K 1.8K 74

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,922,253, the price of LCID is down -0.3% at $36.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

