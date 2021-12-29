What Are Whales Doing With Generac Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GNRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Generac Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $262,770, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $424,987.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $460.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume &

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 243.25 with a total volume of 486.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $180.00 $164.5K 10 0 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $86.4K 28 6 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $49.6K 100 10 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $340.00 $49.1K 153 44 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $41.6K 15 8

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 242,346, the price of GNRC is up 0.07% at $348.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $475

Colliers Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $490

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.