This Is What Whales Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 90% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,240, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $714,634..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $65.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $222.0K 2.2K 142 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $129.6K 3.1K 152 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $85.2K 3.1K 2 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $53.00 $73.0K 9.9K 367 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $53.00 $49.2K 9.9K 121

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,216,874, the price of ZIM is up 4.01% at $57.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.