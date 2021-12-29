 Skip to main content

Teladoc Health Whale Trades For December 29
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $787,532 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $951,271.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $180.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Telado

c Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $265.0K 4.8K 502
TDOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $228.2K 1.0K 124
TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $149.5K 42 101
TDOC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $170.00 $120.1K 19 15
TDOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $106.7K 42 455

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,578,015, the price of TDOC is down -0.91% at $90.28.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

