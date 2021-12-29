Veeva Systems Whale Trades For December 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Veeva Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,550, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,361,247..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $320.0 for Veeva Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of l

iquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Veeva Systems options trades today is 392.5 with a total volume of 7,020.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Veeva Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $174.0K 109 357 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $170.1K 109 986 VEEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $260.00 $149.3K 1.2K 832 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $115.5K 109 615 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $88.0K 109 91

Where Is Veeva Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 265,245, the price of VEEV is down -0.51% at $257.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Systems:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $327.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $280

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $282.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $349.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.