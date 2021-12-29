 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $526,101..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is

a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $195.0K 12.5K 54
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $82.0K 48 40
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $79.8K 2.1K 47
XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $50.00 $54.5K 714 102
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $36.3K 7.5K 90

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,746,614, the price of XPEV is down -2.1% at $44.44.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV
EV Year In Review: 5 Winners And 5 Losers From The EV Space In 2021
Buyers Of Tesla-Rival Xpeng EVs Can Enjoy High 2021 Subsidies Provided They Make A Deposit Before January 10
Elon Musk Praises Norway's Role In Electrification, But Sees Long Catchup For Rest Of World
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $800K In This Chinese Tesla Rival Ahead Of Its Overseas Expansion
Volkswagen CEO Heaps Praises On China, Says Would Be 'Very Damaging' For Germany Or EU To Seek To Decouple From The Country
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com