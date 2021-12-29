 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For December 29
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For December 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $407,195, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $2,998,015.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $65.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

iv>

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 8539.94 with a total volume of 6,972.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $1.1M 3.2K 2.5K
FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $29.00 $662.5K 1.9K 1.0K
FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $32.00 $527.5K 2.0K 1.0K
FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $226.1K 11.5K 88
FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $190.0K 7.0K 569

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,442,427, the price of FCX is down -0.12% at $41.94.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (FCX)

Tesla Dips Into Bear Market Territory Following News Of SEC Solar Panel Probe
Coal May Not Be Such a Bad Gift This Year if Inflation Continues
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
General Electric Announces Plans to Split Up into Three Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com