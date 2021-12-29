This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $709,674 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $584,443.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $170.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $99.00 $101.8K 458 1.2K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $86.0K 373 25 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $82.1K 1.9K 370 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $105.00 $78.0K 1.2K 740 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $69.4K 615 40

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,848,147, the price of RIVN is down -4.88% at $97.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $104

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $148

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

