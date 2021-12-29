AT&T Whale Trades For December 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,378 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $241,439.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $30.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 40633.0 with a total volume of 19,638.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $79.3K 103.2K 911 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $26.00 $71.7K 13.7K 1.1K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $23.00 $66.0K 45.3K 300 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $59.1K 53.3K 2.0K T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $30.00 $51.0K 57.1K 90

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,320,749, the price of T is down -0.57% at $24.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $30

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $26

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $28

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.