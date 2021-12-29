 Skip to main content

Cassava Sciences Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Cassava Sciences Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cassava Sciences.

Looking at options history for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $125,998 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $552,581.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cassava Sciences's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cassava Sciences's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $157.8K 541 0
SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $88.0K 6 40
SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $79.6K 543 50
SAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $35.00 $68.7K 6 417
SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $66.0K 6 70

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 817,996, the price of SAVA is down -1.35% at $43.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

