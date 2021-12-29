This Is What Whales Are Betting On Best Buy Co

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Best Buy Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $367,224, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $165,222.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $120.0 for Best Buy Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Inte

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Best Buy Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Best Buy Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $110.00 $85.5K 4.0K 244 BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $73.0K 528 50 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $69.8K 4.0K 403 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $64.4K 4.0K 77 BBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $55.7K 662 84

Where Is Best Buy Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 796,057, the price of BBY is up 1.03% at $100.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Best Buy Co:

R5 Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.